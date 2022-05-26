Silver Rock Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Silver Rock Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,661 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

ISAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,402. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Iron Spark I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.