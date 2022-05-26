Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,250. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
