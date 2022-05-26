Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,250. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

