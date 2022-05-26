Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 586.0% in May

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGAPY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.99.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

