Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SKIL stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

