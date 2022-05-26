SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 1,243.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.