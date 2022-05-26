SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.31 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 24545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

