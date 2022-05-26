Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 149124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

