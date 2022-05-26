Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Smartsheet stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

