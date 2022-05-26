Smaugs NFT Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $514,336.35 and $27,785.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.01 or 1.42592936 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 620.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00504887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

