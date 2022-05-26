Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 890,003 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
