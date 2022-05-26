Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
Read More
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.