Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.32. 293,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,205. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

