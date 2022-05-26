Snyder Capital Management L P Grows Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 173,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.82 per share, with a total value of $2,239,921.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,248,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,778,355.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 598,774 shares of company stock valued at $50,172,350 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.