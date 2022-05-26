Snyder Capital Management L P Purchases 1,979 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Alleghany worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $832.51. 72,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $830.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.91. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

