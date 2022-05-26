Snyder Capital Management L P Purchases 33,213 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 10,584,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,836. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

