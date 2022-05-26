Snyder Capital Management L P Purchases 4,317 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.47% of II-VI worth $34,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in II-VI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. 1,694,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

