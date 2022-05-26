Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.73% of RLI worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

RLI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. 139,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. RLI’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

