Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 16 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Markel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Markel by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $8,286,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,417.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,308.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

