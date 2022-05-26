Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 5.43%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.