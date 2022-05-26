Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

