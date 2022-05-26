SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 3.3%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.53. 38,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,210,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

