SparksPay (SPK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,151.76 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,264,736 coins and its circulating supply is 11,015,944 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

