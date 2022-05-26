Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$13.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SDE. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

SDE traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,743. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.717838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,189,702. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.