SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned about 2.66% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $50,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 446,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,545. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

