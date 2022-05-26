SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after buying an additional 89,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

