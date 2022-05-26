Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $157.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 245.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

