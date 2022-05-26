Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47,888 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $49,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

SPLK stock traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 4,031,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

