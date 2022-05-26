SSE plc (LON:SSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 60.20

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSE opened at GBX 1,827.98 ($23.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,798.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,674.65. The stock has a market cap of £19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

