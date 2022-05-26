Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Reaches $814,381.90

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $814,381.90 and $161,262.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.92 or 0.56482283 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00494780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008625 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

