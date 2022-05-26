Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.