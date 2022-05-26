Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Stantec stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

