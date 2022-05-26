Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

SBLK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

