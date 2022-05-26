Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on June 16th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

