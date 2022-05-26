State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,267,000 after acquiring an additional 103,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. 1,546,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

