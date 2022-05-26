Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Steel Dynamics worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

