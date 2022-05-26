Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Down 8.6%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 163,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 256,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
