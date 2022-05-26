Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth $847,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

