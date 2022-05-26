STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.42. The company had a trading volume of 364,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,939. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

