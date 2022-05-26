Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 28,909 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 28,909 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,727.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,034,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,103,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

