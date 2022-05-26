Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.71. 2,512,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,692. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.36. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

