Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 631.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,609 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,709.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of COST stock traded up $24.88 on Thursday, hitting $464.99. 5,410,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $540.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

