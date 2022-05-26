Stewart Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 2.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,229. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.80.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

