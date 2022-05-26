STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.78

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.78 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.32). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 59,606 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.75.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

