Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (ACCD, AEE, AMBA, ASML, ATEC, AZO, BAKK, BAS, BBY, BEEM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 26th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21).

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Stephens from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €87.00 ($92.55) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $25.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$157.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $161.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $66.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $392.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $357.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $43.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $27.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $37.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $352.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $596.00 to $567.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $214.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $21.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $28.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $260.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $365.00 to $250.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $285.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $190.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $280.00 to $260.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $265.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $345.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $69.00 to $63.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $223.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $145.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $294.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.78 to $25.39. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $370.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $120.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $230.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $175.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $118.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $38.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $73.00 to $62.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $53.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $37.50 to $40.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

