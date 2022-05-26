StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Neonode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

