StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
