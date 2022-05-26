StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acme United stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
