StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.