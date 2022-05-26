StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.