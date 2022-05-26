StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.
Relx stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
