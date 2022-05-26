StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Relx stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.