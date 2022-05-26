Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

