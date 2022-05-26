Stuart Lorimer Buys 925 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958 ($6,238.83).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($25,012.91).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 552 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.52. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

BAG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 517 ($6.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.49) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.40).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

