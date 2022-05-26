Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.26. 349,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.52.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.